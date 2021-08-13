iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,227,000 after buying an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

