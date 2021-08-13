iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. 14,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

