iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 477,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 142,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,304. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $40.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.