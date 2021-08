iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.85

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

