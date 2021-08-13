iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 11,430.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $67,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,122. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

