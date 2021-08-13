iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

URTH opened at $130.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.64.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.