iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. 27,765 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.30. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

