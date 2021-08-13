iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.