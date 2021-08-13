iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.47

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $188.47 and last traded at $188.43, with a volume of 342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 150,307 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

