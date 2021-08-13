iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.01. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

