Ispolink 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $605,043.00 (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $605,043.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.44 or 0.00886282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105360 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,726,242 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

