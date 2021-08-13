Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Itamar Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ITMR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

