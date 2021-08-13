Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ITI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 9.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

