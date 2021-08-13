ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ITT opened at $99.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.22. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

