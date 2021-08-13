J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.89.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.