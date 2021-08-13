J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at $5,938,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.90.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

