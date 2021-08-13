J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,048 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

