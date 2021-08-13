Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Increased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 2.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 804,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

