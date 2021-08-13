James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

JHX stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.26. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

