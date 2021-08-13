Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RadNet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

