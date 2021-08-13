Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Scientific Games Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Scientific Games in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

SGMS opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.