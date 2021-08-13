Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

