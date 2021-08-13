Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Beauty Health Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Beauty Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $28,923,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $69,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.