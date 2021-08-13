Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

Jenoptik stock opened at €30.90 ($36.35) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €30.30 ($35.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 42.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

