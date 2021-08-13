Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JROOF stock traded up 0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.59. 21,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,977. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.08 and a 52 week high of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.67.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.