Jobchain Market Cap Tops $6.87 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $228,272.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00885364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105072 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001944 BTC.

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,258,293 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

