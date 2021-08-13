John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.83

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.25 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

