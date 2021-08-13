Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.84. 175,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $462.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $175.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

