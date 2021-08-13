Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,455 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,455 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.29, for a total value of $1,947,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.15 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

