JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) to Underweight

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPPF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55. Megaport has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.65.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

