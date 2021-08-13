JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Texas Permanent School Fund’s 10th Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. The company has a market cap of $478.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

