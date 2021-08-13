JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

LON MNDI opened at GBX 2,057 ($26.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,953.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

