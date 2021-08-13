JTC (LON:JTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $713.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 713 ($9.32) and last traded at GBX 713 ($9.32), with a volume of 69478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.24).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JTC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £988.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 642.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £303,264 ($396,216.36). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,669 shares of company stock valued at $605,125,180.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

