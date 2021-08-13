Juggernaut (JGN) One Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $30.60 million and $1.14 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00904192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00152637 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.