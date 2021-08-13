K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.13.

TSE KBL opened at C$42.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.17. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.25 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

