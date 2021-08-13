Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $18,761,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 56.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 27.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

