Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

