Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $519,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 173,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,757 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV opened at $71.59 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $71.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.