Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 884 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

