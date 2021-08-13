Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

KRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

