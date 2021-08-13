Kcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $1.47 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.
About Kcash
Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
