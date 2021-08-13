Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group’s previous final dividend of $0.0033.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

