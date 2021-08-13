Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CEO Acquires $2,110,000.00 in Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KW opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

