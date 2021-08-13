KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CIRCOR International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

