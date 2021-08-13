KeyCorp Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $270.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $332.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.58.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

