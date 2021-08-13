KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 78,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,257. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

