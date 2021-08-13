Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,840 ($37.10) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,627.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 116.87. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

