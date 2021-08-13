Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,250. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

