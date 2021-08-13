Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.