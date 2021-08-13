Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 50,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,791,360 shares.The stock last traded at $39.63 and had previously closed at $38.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

